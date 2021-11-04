Expand / Collapse search

Tampa police search for suspects seen stealing driver's personal items from Amazon truck

By FOX 13 news staff
Published 
Tampa
FOX 13 News

Two unidentified men were seen stealing an Amazon driver's personal items from the delivery truck as the driver was dropping off a package. Tampa police are asking for the public's help in identifying them.

TAMPA, Fla. - Tampa police released surveillance video showing two unidentified men rummaging through an Amazon truck as the driver was delivering a package.

In the video, the suspects were seen inside a vehicle, pulling up next to the Amazon delivery truck. One person exits and peers inside through the open window on the driver's side. Then, the suspect re-enters the vehicle. The vehicle pulls forward and the suspect grabs the driver's phone and backpack.

Then, they take off in the vehicle. 

The surveillance video was shared on the agency's Facebook page. The post didn't specify where and when the burglary occurred.

Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers of Tampa Bay at 1-800-873-8477.