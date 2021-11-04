Tampa police search for suspects seen stealing driver's personal items from Amazon truck

Tampa police released surveillance video showing two unidentified men rummaging through an Amazon truck as the driver was delivering a package.

In the video, the suspects were seen inside a vehicle, pulling up next to the Amazon delivery truck. One person exits and peers inside through the open window on the driver's side. Then, the suspect re-enters the vehicle. The vehicle pulls forward and the suspect grabs the driver's phone and backpack.

Then, they take off in the vehicle.

The surveillance video was shared on the agency's Facebook page. The post didn't specify where and when the burglary occurred.

Advertisement

Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers of Tampa Bay at 1-800-873-8477.