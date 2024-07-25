Toddler hit, killed by vehicle in Tampa: Deputies

Press play above to watch FOX 13 News.

A toddler was hit and killed by a vehicle in the 7500 block of Pitch Pine Circle in Tampa Thursday evening, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies said they responded to the area near 56th Street just before 7 p.m. after the crash was reported.

The toddler, who was 3 years old, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to investigators.

No other information was immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.