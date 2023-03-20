TPD: 2 police cruisers collide while investigating stolen vehicle

article

Two Tampa police officers are recovering following a crash early Monday morning.

According to the Tampa Police Department, two unmarked police cruisers crashed around 1:30 a.m. at the intersection of Manhattan Ave. and Bay to Bay Blvd. while they were investigating a stolen vehicle.

The officers were taken to Tampa General Hospital with minor injuries.

Three suspects were arrested in connection with the stolen vehicle.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.