TPD: 2 police cruisers collide while investigating stolen vehicle

By FOX 13 News Staff
Published 
Tampa
FOX 13 News
TAMPA, Fla. - Two Tampa police officers are recovering following a crash early Monday morning. 

According to the Tampa Police Department, two unmarked police cruisers crashed around 1:30 a.m. at the intersection of Manhattan Ave. and Bay to Bay Blvd. while they were investigating a stolen vehicle. 

The officers were taken to Tampa General Hospital with minor injuries. 

Three suspects were arrested in connection with the stolen vehicle. 

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 