Troopers discover driver attempting to smuggle 6 undocumented immigrants to Tampa

While conducting a traffic stop on I-75, troopers say they discovered a driver attempting to smuggle six undocumented immigrants.

According to authorities, a 1997 GMC Savana Van was stopped for a traffic violation in Hernando County around 1 p.m. on Monday.

Troopers say the driver was obviously nervous. Officials also say that the driver did not have a license.

Based on physical evidence and interviewing the passengers of the van, troopers figured out what the driver was attempting to do.

According to officials, the suspected smuggler traveled from Georgia earlier in the day with the six passengers and was on the way to Tampa.