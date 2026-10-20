Tropical development chance grows for low pressure off Carolinas

The Brief High winds, dangerous surf and coastal flooding threaten coastal communities from the Carolinas to New England as a low-pressure area tracks north. Forecasters give the low-pressure system off North Carolina a 30% chance to organize over two days and a 40% chance over seven days. The system could become Tropical Storm Josephine if it sheds attached fronts and organizes off the East Coast.



A low-pressure system off the North Carolina coast is threatening the East Coast with heavy surf, gusty winds and coastal flooding while holding potential to transform into Tropical Storm Josephine.

Coastal weather threats

What we know:

Dangerous surf, high winds and coastal flooding build from the Carolinas up to New England regardless of whether the system forms into a tropical storm. The area will move slowly north-northeast off the East Coast before accelerating away late this week.

Tropical development limits

What we don't know:

Meteorologists are unsure whether the low-pressure area will successfully shed its attached fronts during the brief opportunity available. It remains uncertain if the system will reach full tropical or subtropical organization before accelerating away from the U.S. coast.

Tropical storm potential

The low-pressure area holds a 30% chance for tropical development over the next two days and a 40% chance over the next seven days. Forecasters note a small window exists for the low pressure to shed its attached fronts and organize into a subtropical or tropical storm.

System could become Josephine

What's next:

If the system successfully organizes into the next named storm of the hurricane season, it will take the name Josephine.