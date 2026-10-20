Tropical development chance grows for low pressure off Carolinas
TAMPA, Fla. - A low-pressure system off the North Carolina coast is threatening the East Coast with heavy surf, gusty winds and coastal flooding while holding potential to transform into Tropical Storm Josephine.
Coastal weather threats
What we know:
Dangerous surf, high winds and coastal flooding build from the Carolinas up to New England regardless of whether the system forms into a tropical storm. The area will move slowly north-northeast off the East Coast before accelerating away late this week.
Tropical development limits
What we don't know:
Meteorologists are unsure whether the low-pressure area will successfully shed its attached fronts during the brief opportunity available. It remains uncertain if the system will reach full tropical or subtropical organization before accelerating away from the U.S. coast.
Tropical storm potential
The low-pressure area holds a 30% chance for tropical development over the next two days and a 40% chance over the next seven days. Forecasters note a small window exists for the low pressure to shed its attached fronts and organize into a subtropical or tropical storm.
System could become Josephine
What's next:
If the system successfully organizes into the next named storm of the hurricane season, it will take the name Josephine.
The Source: The information in this story was gathered from National Hurricane Center forecasts detailing tropical outlooks and coastal weather threats along the U.S. East Coast.