Tropical Storm Isaias likely to form Wednesday, but long-range track still uncertain, NHC says

While there still isn't a well-defined central circulation for Potential Tropical Cyclone #9, the weather system will likely become Tropical Storm Isaias later Wednesday, according to the National Hurricane Center.

At 5 a.m., the NHC released its latest track where Florida remains in the cone of uncertainly. There are still many questions regarding the future track of the weather system, and it's intensity. The fast motion of the disturbance is part of the reason why it has not become better organized.

It also still hasn't formed a low-level center.

"This honestly is just a big mess. That's the best way to describe it," explained FOX 13's meteorologist Dave Osterberg. "It looks impressive doesn’t it? But there's no low-level center. So, you have a lot of convection. You got a lot of wind. There are tropical-storm force winds in there. "

By definition, tropical cyclones have a low-level center, where the low is closed off, he said.

"Right now, [Hurricane Hunters] can't find that, as much as they fly around inside that," Osterberg explained.

Which, he said, is a good thing.

"If there is no low-level center, this can't significantly intensify. It can't rapidly intensify if there is not a closed low. Now, while it continues to get stronger, it remains very disorganized," Osterberg said. " That's a big disorganized mess heading for the northern Leeward Islands. Then the Greater Antilles, which is Puerto Rico and Hispaniola. And then, maybe northern Cuba."

LINK: Head to MyFoxHurricane.com for tropical updates

If it does produce a low-level center, by that time, it could be running into the mountains of Hispaniola and land.

"And then," Osterberg added, "if there is anything left of it, then, maybe, it goes into South Florida or so. It can completely fall apart, but what's not going to fall apart is all that rain."

Either way, it will determine the weekend rain chances.

"What this does is it essentially puts us in a very wet, late weekend, very early-next week weather pattern where we see multiple inches of rain," Osterberg said. "With this track, if it does pan out, you're looking at a lot of rainfall around here Sunday, Sunday night and during the day on Monday."