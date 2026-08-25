Tropical system off Africa tracks west toward islands with 70% formation chance

The Brief Forecasters are tracking two tropical disturbances in the Atlantic Ocean, including a system off Africa with a 70% chance of development. A second disturbance east of Bermuda has a 40% chance of formation but is expected to curve north and head safely out to sea. The system heading west toward the islands faces atmospheric hurdles like Saharan dust and high wind shear, with computer models pointing it north.



Meteorologists are closely monitoring two areas of interest in the Atlantic Ocean as one system near Africa approaches tropical depression status while traveling westward toward the islands.

Atlantic weather tracking

What we know:

Forecasters are actively watching two distinct areas of potential tropical development in the Atlantic Ocean.

A disturbance located east of Bermuda currently carries a 40% chance of developing into a tropical depression.

Even if that system strengthens, current tracks show it moving northward and eventually out to open sea without impacting land.

Meanwhile, a second system off the coast of Africa presents a higher likelihood of tropical development.

Environmental conditions give this second wave a 70% chance of becoming a tropical system as it moves slowly west toward the islands.

Islands forecast challenges

What we don't know:

It remains uncertain whether either system will ultimately reach hurricane strength or directly impact land.

The system coming off the African coast must navigate unfavorable conditions, including Saharan dust and high wind shear, as it gets closer to the islands.

While many computer models currently turn the system to the north before it can reach the islands, forecasters emphasize that the disturbance still has a long way to go, and shifts in track remain possible.