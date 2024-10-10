Expand / Collapse search

Two boaters heading for Tarpon Springs missing after Hurricane Milton

By FOX 13 News Staff
Published  October 10, 2024 9:57pm EDT
Pinellas County
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - The U.S. Coast Guard is searching for two missing boaters after Hurricane Milton battered Florida's Gulf coast. 

USCG crews said Andreas Gabriel Kirchberger and Kenneth Thomas Reutzel were last seen Tuesday leaving Charlotte Harbor to avoid the major hurricane. 

Pictures courtesy of the U.S. Coast Guard.

The pair left Charlotte Harbor for Tarpon Springs, according to officials. 

Their boat may be called "Heldenberg/Queen Milania," the Coast Guard said. 

Anyone with information is asked to contact USCG's St. Pete sector at 1-866-881-1392. 

