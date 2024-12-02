Two brothers dead after murder-suicide in Spring Hill, HCSO says

The Hernando County Sheriff's Office says they are investigating a murder-suicide that happened on Friday morning at a home on Covington Ave. in Spring Hill.

The Hernando 9-1-1 communications center took a call from Anthony Coyle, who told them that he had just shot and killed his brother, Robert Coyle.

Spring Hill man commits suicide after killing brother, HCSO says.

When deputies arrived at the house, their mother said her two sons were in a heated argument over Anthony's use of Robert's vehicle.

During the argument, investigators say Anthony grabbed a gun and shot Robert.

After the 9-1-1 call, the mother told authorities that Anthony said he didn't want to spend the rest of his life in jail, before shooting himself.

Both men died from their injuries.

