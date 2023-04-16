Suspect arrested after standoff with authorities in Manatee County

article

On Saturday afternoon, a Manatee County Sheriff’s Office deputy attempted to arrest 48-year-old Jamie Steffanuski on an active felony warrant.

During the arrest, Steffanuski waved a firearm and fled into a mobile home in the 700 block of 49th Avenue Terrace W., Bradenton.

Police say that he threatened to harm deputies if they came inside.

After hours of negotiating, Steffanuski surrendered himself to SWAT team members and was taken into custody.

As Steffanuski was taken into custody, authorities saw a fire in his residence, which was extinguished.

No one was injured during the standoff or fire that heavily damaged the mobile home, according to authorities.

Police think that Steffanuski intentionally set the residence on fire before surrendering to authorities.

The Fire Marshal is conducting a separate investigation.





