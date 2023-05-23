Uber Eats murder suspect could face death penalty if convicted

Prosecutors say they want the man accused of brutally murdering and dismembering a Pasco County Uber Eats driver as he made a delivery to die for the crime if found guilty.

The prosecution says it intends to seek the death penalty against murder suspect Oscar Solis.

Solis has pleaded not guilty to the murder of Uber Eats driver Randall Cooke, who was reported missing after he didn’t make it home from making his last delivery.

According to Pasco County Sheriff Chris Nocco, Cooke was last seen on security footage making a delivery to a home on Moog Road in Holiday that was being rented by Solis.

"When you watch the video, he’s just standing there, just waiting. And he probably was thinking to himself, ‘am I at the right house?’" Sheriff Nocco said. "Because nobody was answering. But then the camera goes off."

Mugshot of Oscar Solis and photo of murder victim Randall Cooke.

It’s unclear what exactly unfolded after this, but Pasco County deputies said that was the last time Cooke was seen alive.

"This person just yanked him in and killed him," Sheriff Nocco said.

The affidavit said when Cooke’s wife couldn’t get in touch with him, she started to worry. It said her messages to him eventually no longer showed as "delivered." Detectives said they later tried to ping Cooke’s phone, but it appeared to be off.

In the affidavit, detectives said they also looked at security footage the day after Cooke’s disappearance from a camera in the back of the house on Moog Road.

"Oscar Solis was carrying trash bags with another individual, and you can see them carrying these trash bags around the side of the house," Sheriff Nocco said.

Detectives said Cooke’s remains were later found in those trash bags. Detectives said they found the victim's wedding ring and car keys inside the Moog Road home.

Investigators said they also talked to Solis’ roommate, who also lived in the home with his wife and child. They said the roommate heard a loud noise coming from Solis’ bedroom the night Cooke was seen on video delivering to the home.

According to the affidavit, the roommate told detectives he and his family left the next morning to stay in a hotel because they felt uncomfortable.

As detectives searched the home, they said they found blood spattered throughout the kitchen, living room and Solis’ bedroom and bathroom. Investigators also found Cooke’s wedding ring, wallet and car key fob inside the home.

"This is just a random person," Sheriff Nocco said. "It could’ve been anybody."

A potential motive for the crime is not clear.

Solis has been indicted for first-degree murder and abuse of a dead body and was appointed an attorney from the public defender’s office.