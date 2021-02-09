'Ultra-luxury' hotel, condo high-rise upgrades downtown Tampa skyline

It’s still months from completion, but people are already paying millions to live in the new 26-story building that will bring nine floors of 'ultra-luxury' hotel rooms and 17 more of exclusive condo space.

Edition Tampa, on the corner of Channelside Drive and Water Street, is the first 5-star hotel in the Tampa Bay area, according to David Moyer of Smith & Associates Real Estate, the exclusive listing agent for the units atop the building.

The condos range in size, with the largest of the 37 units at more than 5,000 square feet. They feature wood floors, marble countertops, and high-end finishes. They’re all-glass with wrap-around balconies offering views of the city and the water.

Residents will have the use of all the amenities of the Edition Hotel, an exclusive Marriott boutique brand.

The Tampa property would be only the third of its kind in the world, with other Edition residence-hotel combinations in Miami Beach and West Hollywood, California. Moyer said residents will also be at the heart of the new Water Street Downtown lifestyle at the southern end of the Tampa Riverwalk.

Water Street is a massive transformation of downtown Tampa, backed by Strategic Property Partners (SPP), which is backed by Tampa Bay Lightning owner Jeff Vinik and Bill Gates.

Moyer said the penthouse and condos on the top four floors are already sold. The largest and highest condo still remaining is priced at $7.9 million. The lowest-priced condos still available sell for around $2 million.

Moyer said there has already been $70 million in sales of residences at Edition Tampa and only a limited number of condos are still available. Construction is scheduled for completion late this year.

