USF researchers weigh in on study linking egg consumption to reduced Alzheimer's risk

The Brief A recent study from Loma Linda University in California suggests eating eggs can lower the risk of developing Alzheimer's disease. Researchers there found eating at least one egg a month could decrease the risk of Alzheimer’s by 17%. With 580,000 Floridians living with Alzheimer's, local doctors emphasize that incorporating eggs into a broader, healthy lifestyle is key to protecting brain and memory function.



While there is currently no cure for Alzheimer's, a new study suggests eggs could help lower your risk of developing the disease.

By the numbers:

Researchers at Loma Linda University in California studied data from nearly 40,000 Americans ages 65 and older.

The study found:

Eating one to three eggs per month decreased the risk of Alzheimer's by 17%.

Eating two to four eggs per week dropped the risk by 20%.

Eating five or more eggs per week could reduce the risk by up to 27%.

According to the Alzheimer’s Association, 580,000 Floridians ages 65 and older are living with Alzheimer's disease — and 877,000 family caregivers provide essential support to people living with dementia in Florida.

"As we grow older, the risk increases," Dr. Hariom Yadav, director of the USF Center for Microbiome Research, told FOX 13. "It also depends on multiple factors, including genetics, food, exercise."

Local perspective:

Doctors at the USF Health Byrd Alzheimer's Institute said the results of the California study make sense.

While the study didn’t identify a specific way of egg consumption that was most effective – scrambled, fried or baked in goods – USF doctors say the yolk contains important nutrients.

What they're saying:

"The egg yolks can help feed that creation of that neurotransmitter that we need to help with memory," Dr. Amanda Smith, director of clinical research at the USF Health Byrd Alzheimer's Institute, said. "I'm not saying to go out there and eat tons of eggs every day, your memory will get better. But the point is that it's part of the building blocks of a healthy brain system."

Eggs can get a bad rap due to concerns over cholesterol.

However, Bay Area doctors encourage people to be mindful of their entire plates.

"Actually, more of the cholesterol that gets into our bloodstream and affects our LDL really is from things like butter and saturated fats, and not so much from eggs," Smith said. "Eggs can be, maybe problematic if you have them every day for breakfast with bacon or steak. But when they're part of a healthy diet with lower saturated fats, healthy proteins, vegetables and fruits, then actually it makes a lot of sense."