$9.6 million Bartow pedestrian bridge connects Fort Fraser Trail

The Brief Construction is underway on a new pedestrian bridge in Bartow over State Road 60 to connect the Fort Fraser Trail. The project costs more than $9.6 million and aims to significantly improve safety and connectivity for local trail users. Local leaders and business owners expect the completed bridge to boost the economy by opening safe access to downtown.



A new pedestrian bridge under construction over State Road 60 in Bartow is drawing praise from local business owners and city leaders for its potential to improve safety and connectivity.

The project will bridge gaps within the regional trail network and help the city seek an official trail designation.

Bartow pedestrian bridge construction

What we know:

Business owners and city leaders are celebrating the building of this new infrastructure over State Road 60.

According to local officials, the project connects the north and south sections of the Fort Fraser Trail to provide a safer path across a high-traffic area.

Construction materials sit near a covered entrance along the Fort Fraser Trail in Bartow. The project was approved by the state a couple of years ago to help trail users avoid heavy traffic at a major intersection.

Safety improvement

What they're saying:

Jason Brown, owner of Road and Trail Bicycles off of US-98 S, says there is a vibrant cycling community in Bartow, especially for road cycling.

"A lot of riders, however, are transitioning to being off the road—like using the Fort Fraser Trail—and using the bridge makes more trails available," Brown said.

Commissioner Trish Pfeiffer has been a long-time advocate of the project to improve safety.

"I see many people cross here just because it's actually a little easier without the intensity of the traffic at the intersection, but it's not a good idea. So, the bridge will help connect us and give us safer passage for both those heading south and those coming north," she said.

An artist's rendering shows the future look of the new pedestrian bridge being built over State Road 60. The structure is expected to be completed by June 2027 and will open up safe options to reach downtown Bartow.

Unanswered trail project details

What we don't know:

While the overarching timeline and total cost have been established, officials have not yet released specific daily construction schedules or detailed plans for temporary lane closures on State Road 60.

It also remains unclear exactly when the state will rule on the city's application for its new official status.

Florida regional network history

The backstory:

The project was approved by the state a couple of years ago to resolve a known safety challenge where the trail meets heavy vehicle traffic.

The trail itself is part of the Florida Heartland Regional Trail Network, which starts in Everglades City and ends in North Lakeland.

A sign lists the hours of operation from dawn to dusk for the Fort Fraser Trail, where a new $9.6 million pedestrian bridge is currently under construction to connect the trail's north and south sections.

Economic benefits for downtown

Why you should care:

Once it is complete, Brown says the bridge will benefit the local economy by making it easier to get downtown. Local biking groups frequently visit the area but face logistical hurdles trying to navigate the existing intersection safely.

"Oftentimes we take casual groups down to Bartow, and we will stop at one of the restaurants there because crossing State Road 60 is kind of a challenge," Brown said.

"Now, this opens up all the restaurants in downtown and all of the options to get to downtown Bartow safely."

Cost and completion timeline

By the numbers:

$9.6 million: The total cost of the project is more than $9.6 million.

June 2027: The estimated completion date for the construction project.

Polk County trail town designation

Big picture view:

Winter Haven is currently the only city in Polk County designated as a "Trail Town" by the state.

However, now that this bridge is underway, Bartow has officially applied for the prestigious designation as well.