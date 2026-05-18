Florida drunk driver nearly 3 times legal limit arrested after deadly wrong-way I-75 crash: FHP

The Brief Dennis Lee Olson, 53, faces charges of vehicular homicide and DUI manslaughter following a devastating wrong-way crash on I-75 in Charlotte County. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the crash killed a 21-year-old woman from Bradenton and seriously injured a woman and two children after Olson allegedly made a U-turn into northbound traffic early Sunday morning. Records reveal the Minnesota licensed driver has a history of driving drunk and previously completed a Mothers Against Drunk Driving course.



A single decision on Interstate 75 destroyed the lives of multiple families and left a 21-year-old driver dead in Charlotte County over the weekend.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, Dennis Lee Olson, 53, of Lehigh Acres, was drunk early Sunday morning when he triggered a wrong-way crash on I-75.

Olson faces felony charges of vehicular homicide and DUI manslaughter. He remains locked behind bars in the Charlotte County Jail, held without bond.

The backstory:

It was just after 1 a.m. Sunday, FDOT traffic cameras near mile marker 150 in Charlotte County captured a chilling sight: a Ford F-150 making a complete U-turn directly into the northbound lanes of I-75.

"This is someone who made a horrible decision, and it cost someone their life and seriously injured three other people," FHP Trooper Ken Watson said.

Bradenton woman killed, children seriously injured

Troopers say Olson was driving drunk — with a blood alcohol level of .222, measuring nearly three times the legal limit. His truck hit two oncoming cars. The impact killed a 21-year-old female driver from Bradenton and left a woman in a second vehicle and her 12-year-old and 15-year-old passengers with serious injuries.

Courtesy: Florida Highway Patrol

A third vehicle collided with debris on the road from the crash, sustaining minor damage and no reported injuries.

What they're saying:

"By planning ahead, this tragedy could have most certainly been avoided," Watson said. "Now, we have several families who have been destroyed, including the driver himself, who is now looking at several years behind bars."

Suspect previously arrested for DWI

A look into Olson's background reveals this was not his first time operating a vehicle under the influence. Olson held a Minnesota driver's license, and court records from that state show a history of driving drunk.

In 2019, the South St. Paul Police Department arrested Olson for a misdemeanor DWI. Following that arrest, he was placed on probation for two years and court records show he took a Mothers Against Drunk Driving class.

"100% preventable"

Why you should care:

"This is a situation that is 100% preventable," Larry Coggins, the state director of Mothers Against Drunk Driving, said. "This is becoming more of a norm unfortunately, where we have impaired drivers and intoxicated drivers that have zero care and concern for themselves or for everybody else."

Both Coggins and FHP emphasize that there are several options available to prevent an impaired person from driving. From designated drivers to rideshares and traditional taxis, resources exist that could have completely averted Sunday's crash. The tragedy remains a stark, painful reminder of how quickly alcohol overrides human judgment.

"We know that nobody leaves the house and says, ‘I’m going to get into a crash tonight, I’m going to kill someone tonight, or I’m going to get a DUI tonight.’ Nobody says that," Coggins said. "The problem is as soon as an intoxicant [is] in the blood stream, logic goes out the window."