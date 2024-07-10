Video: Smoke seen shooting from plane at Tampa International Airport moments before take-off

Travel plans were thwarted for passengers on board an American Airlines flight in Tampa after the plane experienced mechanical issues moments before taking off on Wednesday morning.

Video captured by Captain Steven Markovich shows the plane taxing on the runway when smoke started shooting out of the bottom of the plane shortly before 8 a.m.

He can be heard in the video saying the plane blew an engine and then said it blew a tire.

The plane suffered a mechanical issue while on the runway at TPA.

Markovich kept rolling as emergency crews from Tampa International Airport raced toward the Boeing 737-800 aircraft.

In a statement to FOX 13, American Airlines acknowledged that there was a mechanical issue with American Airlines flight 590 with service from Tampa to Phoenix while it was on the runway.

However, the airline did not say what caused the issue.

Photos from Ginger Mason, a passenger on the plane, show a wheel of the plane after the mechanical issue occurred.

American Airlines stated, "Customers safely deplaned and were bussed to the terminal. We never want to disrupt our customers' travel plans and apologize for any inconvenience this may have caused."

TPA told FOX 13, "Just before 8 a.m. on Wednesday, Tampa International Airport dispatched first responders to American Airlines Flight 590, which required an emergency response on the airfield at Taxiway W. The aircraft’s passengers and crew exited the plane and were transported by bus to Airside F. Other flight operations at TPA are not impacted."

There were 174 customers and six crew members on the plane and no injuries were reported.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

