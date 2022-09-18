VIDEO: Tampa officer nearly collides head-on with wrong-way drivers on Selmon Expressway

A Tampa police officer is breathing a sigh of relief after a pair of wrong-way drivers nearly crashed into him as he exited the Selmon Expressway early Sunday morning while driving a DUI suspect to jail.

According to the Tampa Police Department, Officer Scott Van Treese was traveling eastbound on the expressway shortly after 2:30 a.m. While exiting the 78th St. ramp of the Selmon Expressway, two vehicles, a small sedan and a van were driving the wrong way onto the ramp.

The incident was recorded on Officer Van Treese’s dashcam video.

The officer immediately reported the wrong-way drivers, but they were not located.