Volunteers urge Tampa residents to get vaccines -- and prepare for hurricanes

Volunteers went door-to-door Friday making residents in Tampa's Palmetto Beach community aware of two things: disaster preparedness and https://www.fox13news.com/tag/us/fl/hillsborough/tampa preparedness.

"As we're going to all these houses, we're saying, "Here’s supply for hurricane preparedness, for shelter-in-place," said Riley Tuff, Tampa's Lead Emergency Planner. "And while you're here, check out the vaccine site and stop by."

The state-run pop-up site in nearby DeSoto Park is open until 7 p.m. Friday night.

Officials say this boots-on-the-ground approach in some ways can be more effective than your standard "Get the Shot" messaging.

"Ultimately someone being at your door talking to you face-to-face leaves a better impact than a digital message," Tuff said.

In Ybor City, there was another vaccine pop-up site Friday aimed at the 18-24 Gen Z population, which currently accounts for the highest number of cases in Hillsborough County.

Angel Martinez, 21, said he waited this long to get vaccinated because other vaccine sites were just too far out of the way.

Advertisement

"Just overall just be cautious and safe," Martinez said. "If you want to get it, go ahead and get it."