Westbound Gulf-to-Bay closed after injured man was found in road

Clearwater police have closed the westbound lanes of Gulf-to-Bay Boulevard after an injured man was found in the middle of the road.

The closure is taking place at the intersection of Old Coachman Road. One eastbound lane is also closed.

Police said the adult man had serious injuries and it's unclear how he was injured or if a vehicle was involved.

The man, who has not been identified, was taken to Mease Countryside Hospital with serious injuries.

There is no word on when lanes will reopen. Police are asking for drivers to find an alternate route and suggest using Drew Street instead.

