Bucs head coach Bruce Arians tests positive for COVID-19, team confirms

article

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers confirmed via Twitter that head coach Bruce Arians tested positive for COVID-19.

In a tweet, the Bucs said Arians was isolating at home and assistant head coach Harold Goodwin will take over coaching duties.

The announcement comes as college and professional sports teams across the country deal with the rapid spread of the omicron variant.

Moments before the Buccaneers announced Arians' positive test result, UCLA announced it was pulling out of Tuesday's Holiday Bowl against North Carolina, which was slated to air on FOX 13.

Advertisement

The Bucs' next game is scheduled for Sunday, January 2 against the New York Jets.