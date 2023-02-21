NFL Hall of Famer Ronde Barber prepping for Valspar Championship

After retiring from football 11 years ago, Buccaneers legend Ronde Barber found his new calling on the golf course.

"It's the most addicting sport in the world and I love it," said Barber.

Now, with every drive, chip and putt Barber is getting ready to welcome the PGA Tour to his backyard with the start of the Valspar Championship on March 13.

"It just gives us really some anticipation for what's coming up here in 20 days. We're looking forward to a great event," said Barber.

For the last two years Barber has served on the tournament's board while acting as the event's chairman for the last two years now.

But, of course, Ronde Barber is no ordinary chairman.

"How often does a general chairperson of a PGA event get into the hall of fame?" joked Ronde.

In fact, when the Valspar Championship tees off, Ronde will be front and center with the first round acting as Ronde Barber Appreciation Day.

But no holes in one or miraculous putt could ever come close to the feeling Ronde Barber got when he learned that he would finally be a member of the Pro Football Hall of Famer Class of 2023.

"You can't put into words what that feeling is like because there's so many great players that have played professional football and that won't get that recognition or that designation as a hall of famer," Barber said.

It was new that couldn't have come any sooner as Barber was in his sixth year of hall of fame eligibility.

Regardless, the news was still just as sweet to receive and celebrate.

"I had a couple of my closest friends over, and we maybe cried a little," Barber admits.

"It was really just celebrating the moment, and it's a moment that will live forever with me."

Now that Barber is fitted for his gold jacket, he can turn his attention to the Valspar Championship and his new love of golf.



