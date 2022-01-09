Expand / Collapse search

NHL postpones Tampa Bay Lightning game over COVID-19-related issues

By AP News Staff
Published 
Tampa Bay Lightning
Associated Press

TAMPA, Fla. - Monday night’s hockey game between the Tampa Bay Lightning and the New Jersey Devils has been postponed due to COVID-19-related issues, according to a statement released by the National Hockey League on Sunday.

The NHL said the Ottawa Senators vs. the Edmonton Oilers game has also been rescheduled for Jan. 15 at 8 p.m. in Edmonton. 

A new date for the Lightning vs. Devils game has not been announced. 

