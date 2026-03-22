USF's Bryan Hodgson named Providence head coach

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The Brief USF head coach Bryan Hodgson is leaving to take the head coaching job at Providence College, the university's Vice President of Athletics Rob Higgins announced Sunday. Hodgson led the Bulls to a historic season, including a conference tournament title and two championship banners. USF was eliminated in the first round of the NCAA Tournament and is now searching for a new head coach.



University of South Florida men’s basketball head coach Bryan Hodgson is leaving the program to take over as the new head coach at Providence College, according to an announcement from USF Vice President of Athletics Rob Higgins on Sunday.

The backstory:

Under Hodgson’s leadership, the Bulls captured their second regular-season championship in three years and secured their first conference tournament title in 36 years. The team also earned two championship banners that will hang in the rafters at the Yuengling Center.

The Bulls were eliminated in the first round of the NCAA Tournament on Thursday, falling 83-79 in a tough matchup with Louisville.

What they're saying:

"Coach said he would come and win championships, and he delivered on that promise by leading the most successful season in the history of our program," Higgins said in the statement.

TUSCALOOSA, ALABAMA - DECEMBER 17: Head coach Bryan Hodgson of the South Florida Bulls talks with CJ Brown #11 after a flagrant foul call during the second half against the Alabama Crimson Tide at Coleman Coliseum on December 17, 2025 in Tuscaloosa, Expand

Higgins said USF made its best efforts to retain Hodgson long-term, but ultimately the athletic department had been preparing for the possibility of his departure in recent weeks.

What's next:

Higgins said they are already working to identify the program’s next head coach.