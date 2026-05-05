Police looking for suspect who wore 'No Christ No Life' shirt while assaulting 82-year-old woman: TPD

The Brief An 82-year-old woman was grabbed by the hair and thrown to the ground, losing consciousness, before her bag was stolen, according to police. Investigators are looking for a white male, approximately 6 feet tall, wearing a blue hat and a white T-shirt featuring the text "No Christ No Life." The victim has been released from the hospital and is recovering. Detectives have released video footage to help identify the suspect.



Tampa Police are searching for a suspect who brutally assaulted and robbed an 82-year-old woman near a bus stop on Friday evening, leaving the victim unconscious before fleeing the scene.

The backstory:

The attack occurred around 7:45 PM on Friday, near the intersection of W. Hillsborough Ave. and N. Habana Ave. According to investigators, the victim was walking past the suspect when he suddenly attacked her.

The Tampa Police Department says the woman was grabbed by the hair and thrown to the ground.

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After the woman was knocked unconscious, the suspect reportedly grabbed her bag and fled the area on a bicycle. The victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment and has since been released to continue her recovery at home.

Tampa Police Chief Lee Bercaw condemned the attack in a statement released Tuesday, calling the incident a "cowardly act of violence."

What they're saying:

"Our detectives are using all available resources to identify and apprehend the suspect," Bercaw said. "We are committed to maintaining the safety of our residents, and this criminal will be held accountable for his actions."

What you can do:

Detectives are specifically asking the public to review surveillance footage from the scene. The suspect was wearing a blue hat and a white t-shirt with the text "No Christ No Life" on the front, according to investigators.

Police describe the suspect as a white male who's about six feet tall.

Anyone with information regarding the suspect’s identity or the incident is urged to contact the Tampa Police Department at 813-231-6130 or Crimestoppers of Tampa Bay, referencing report #26-259550.