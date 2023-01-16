Wild-card round wraps up in Tampa with Bucs vs. Cowboys game

article

More than 60,000 people are expected to be at Raymond James Stadium on Monday night for the NFC wild-card matchup between the Dallas Cowboys and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Tampa Bay defeated the opposing team earlier this season – but can they do it again? The Bucs will need to if they hope to advance in the playoffs.

The team has gone through ups and downs with injuries and inconsistency on offense, but the team that takes the field tonight appears to be the healthiest fans have seen from the Bucs all season – including, importantly for Brady, with familiar faces returning to the offensive line and the seemingly likely return of Ryan Jenson under center, who we haven’t seen since he suffered a knee injury in training camp.

So, how important is he to Brady’s success?

"Very," Brady explained. "It’s a very important position. I’m sure if your one safety in the back and another safety that you play all year round is out, the communications are a little different and that’s why it’s the ultimate team sport. We’ll see who’s ready to go out there and who’s going to play"

Of course, adding to the hype around this game is whether it will be Brady’s last. The 45-year-old quarterback’s contract with the Bucs ends whenever this season comes to a close. Even if he doesn’t hang up his spikes after this, he might not be back in a Bucs uniform after this playoff run.

This could be part of the reason why tickets for tonight’s game are well over $200 just to get in the door. For those heading to the game, the Tampa Sports Authority says there’s going to be heavy traffic on the main roads around the stadium.

"I live like one mile from the Bucs stadium, so that’s why I’m watching from the comfort of my living room," said Anthony Cordero. "Early in the morning, go shopping, get your hot wings, get your hot dogs, hamburgers, whatever you need in the morning, because like, four to five hours before kickoff, it’s going to be crazy."

He has the right idea, and some spectators planning to go to the game say they’ll be arriving several hours before kickoff.

"We’re going to tailgate, we’re going to take it easy and enjoy the moment, we’re not going to get there last minute, probably get there about four hours before the game as we’re told," said Rob Gusado.

Parking lots at Raymond James Stadium open at 4:45 p.m. All gates open at 6:45 p.m. and kickoff is at 8:15 p.m.

The Tampa Sports Authority urges everyone who is not going to the game to take alternate routes.

What changed with the Bills-Bengals cancellation?

Players and fans watched in horror on Jan. 2 as Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field at Cincinnati when his heart stopped and he received CPR before leaving the field in an ambulance. Over the next week, those same players and fans reacted with joy at the news of Hamlin’s recovery.

Even better news came Saturday: Hamlin visited with teammates at the Bills’ facility for the first time since being discharged from a Buffalo hospital.

A person with direct knowledge of Hamlin’s schedule confirmed to The Associated Press the player’s visit. The person spoke on the condition of anonymity because Hamlin has kept his schedule and recovery private.

Hamlin’s remarkable recovery has made it much easier to focus on the playoffs.

The cancelation of the Bills-Bengals game because of Hamlin’s injury could lead to one big change to the AFC playoff format.

The AFC championship game would be played at a neutral site if the Chiefs and Bills reach that point under a rule adjustment approved by NFL owners last Friday. That’s because Buffalo (13-3) played one fewer game than Kansas City (14-3) and missed out on a chance to earn the top seed. The Bills beat the Chiefs 24-20 on Oct. 16 and would have held the tiebreaker had the teams finished with the same record. Buffalo lost 42-36 at Kansas City in a divisional-round classic last season.

The Chiefs would host the AFC title game against any other team, including the third-seeded Bengals (12-4).

The Associated Press contributed to this report