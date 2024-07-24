Several arrested as Pinellas deputies seize drugs, guns, money from drug operation and a dog-fighting ring

Press play above to watch press conference live. It is expected to start around 2 p.m.

An ongoing narcotics operation and a dog-fighting ring has led to multiple arrests and the seizure of drugs, guns, money, and dogs in Pinellas County.

Pinellas County Sheriff Bob Gualtieri, St. Petersburg Police Department Chief Anthony Holloway, and Florida Department of Law Enforcement Commissioner Mark Glass will hold a joint press conference at 2 p.m. on Wednesday to provide more information.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

