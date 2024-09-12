Delicious Desserts from Dinner DeeAs

We’re taking a trip down mealtime memory lane today, for second helpings of some of our favorite desserts from our recipe box.

First up, Chef ‘Butta’ from Tampa’s Cena, Michael Buttacavoli goes gluten-free to bring us his recipe for an awesome Almond Cake. Click below to watch the full episode, and click here for a printer-friendly version of his recipe.

Michael Seegobin is a fellow Florida Chef who used his culinary know-how to compete for the title of MasterChef on Fox- but unlike Chef Jeff, he was only 12 years old! He joined us to make a daring dessert, his Chocolate Soufflé. Click below to watch the full episode, and click here for a printer-friendly version of his recipe.

Next up, we use Cuban bread for this beautiful Bread Pudding recipe from Khalilaa McDuffie, owner of 7th and Grove restaurant and lounge in Ybor City. Click below to watch the full episode, and click here for a printer-friendly version of her recipe.

Last but not least, another dish from back in the day: a Strawberry Rhubarb Cobbler, inspired by a pie our guest Chef Jon Atanacio from Epicurean Hotel first ate when he was working in New York. Click below to watch the full episode, and click here for a printer-friendly version of his recipe.

