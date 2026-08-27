No-Gadget Homemade Pasta

Join Chef Julian Pancer from The Chef Upstairs as he teaches us how to make incredible homemade cavatelli pasta entirely from scratch using just three simple ingredients and an everyday fork. After rolling out the beautiful little pasta shells, he whips up a luxurious pan sauce featuring succulent Gulf shrimp, creamy mascarpone, and a splash of white wine to coat the fresh dough perfectly. It is the ultimate hands-on cooking masterclass that will bring restaurant-quality flavors and techniques straight into your home kitchen.

Connect with us:

Watch Dinner DeeAs:

Every weekday at 7a on FOX 35 Plus in Orlando

Every weekday at 1p on FOX 13 Tampa Bay

Click here to download a printable copy of the recipes below.

extra semolina or flour (for dusting)

In mixing bowl or on clean surface, combine semolina flour and salt.

Make well in center and gradually add warm water while mixing with fork or hands until shaggy dough forms.

Knead dough for 8–10 minutes until smooth, firm, and elastic. It should feel like firm playdough.

Wrap in plastic wrap and let rest at room temperature for 30 minutes to 1 hour.

Cut dough into 4 pieces and keep remaining dough covered while working.

Roll each piece into rope about ½ inch (1.25 cm) thick.

Cut rope into ¾-inch (2 cm) pieces.

Take piece of dough and press with thumb or two fingers against wooden gnocchi board, tines of fork, or flat surface.

As you press, drag toward you so it curls into small shell shape with ridge on outside and hollow center.

Place on semolina-dusted tray and repeat with all pieces.

Bring large pot of salted water to boil.

Add cavatelli and cook for 3–5 minutes, or until they float and are tender.