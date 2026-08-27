No-Gadget Homemade Pasta
Join Chef Julian Pancer from The Chef Upstairs as he teaches us how to make incredible homemade cavatelli pasta entirely from scratch using just three simple ingredients and an everyday fork. After rolling out the beautiful little pasta shells, he whips up a luxurious pan sauce featuring succulent Gulf shrimp, creamy mascarpone, and a splash of white wine to coat the fresh dough perfectly. It is the ultimate hands-on cooking masterclass that will bring restaurant-quality flavors and techniques straight into your home kitchen.
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Handmade Cavatelli Pasta
Ingredients
- 2 cups (250 g) semolina flour
- ½ tsp salt
- ¾ cup (180 ml) warm water
- extra semolina or flour (for dusting)
Directions
- In mixing bowl or on clean surface, combine semolina flour and salt.
- Make well in center and gradually add warm water while mixing with fork or hands until shaggy dough forms.
- Knead dough for 8–10 minutes until smooth, firm, and elastic. It should feel like firm playdough.
- Wrap in plastic wrap and let rest at room temperature for 30 minutes to 1 hour.
- Cut dough into 4 pieces and keep remaining dough covered while working.
- Roll each piece into rope about ½ inch (1.25 cm) thick.
- Cut rope into ¾-inch (2 cm) pieces.
- Take piece of dough and press with thumb or two fingers against wooden gnocchi board, tines of fork, or flat surface.
- As you press, drag toward you so it curls into small shell shape with ridge on outside and hollow center.
- Place on semolina-dusted tray and repeat with all pieces.
- Bring large pot of salted water to boil.
- Add cavatelli and cook for 3–5 minutes, or until they float and are tender.
- Drain and toss with sauce.
Gulf Shrimp and White Wine-Mascarpone Sauce
Ingredients
- 2 tbsp olive oil
- 2 tbsp butter
- 2 shallots, finely sliced
- 2 cloves garlic, minced
- 500 g Gulf shrimp, peeled and deveined
- salt to taste
- pepper to taste
- ½ cup dry white wine
- ¾ cup mascarpone cheese
- ¼ cup pasta cooking water (as needed)
- zest of 1 lemon
- juice of ½ lemon
- ¼ cup chopped fresh parsley
- 2 tbsp chopped fresh basil
- grated Parmesan (optional)
Directions
- Heat olive oil and 1 tbsp butter in large pan over medium heat.
- Add shallots and cook until soft, about 3–4 minutes.
- Add garlic and cook 1 minute more.
- Add shrimp, season lightly with salt and pepper, and cook 2–3 minutes until just pink.
- Remove shrimp from pan and set aside.
- Deglaze pan with white wine and simmer until reduced by half.
- Lower heat and stir in mascarpone until smooth.
- Add cooked cavatelli and splash of reserved pasta water to loosen sauce.
- Stir until creamy and well coated.
- Return shrimp to pan.
- Add lemon zest, lemon juice, and remaining 1 tbsp butter.
- Toss gently and season with salt and pepper.
- Remove from heat and fold in fresh parsley and fresh basil.
- Serve immediately, topped with grated Parmesan if desired.
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