163 missing Florida kids rescued, 3 arrested during Operation Statewide Shield

The Brief Attorney General James Uthmeier announced the recovery of 163 missing children ranging from 2 months to 17 years old. The statewide initiative rescued children across Florida, six other states, Puerto Rico and 12 foreign countries. Law enforcement officers made three arrests during the multi-agency operation, with additional charges expected.



A historic Florida child recovery operation rescued 163 missing children and led to multiple arrests across several regions.

Operation Statewide Shield

What we know:

Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier announced the successful recovery of 163 missing children, ages 2 months to 17 years old, following Operation Statewide Shield. The initiative marks the first statewide child recovery effort and the largest operation of its kind in Florida history.

A multidisciplinary task force conducted sub-operations across Pensacola, Tallahassee, Jacksonville, Orlando, Tampa, Fort Myers and Miami. Regional recoveries included 46 children in Tampa Bay, 41 in Miami, 32 in Jacksonville, 21 in Orlando, 12 in Fort Myers, 8 in Pensacola and three in Tallahassee.

Child recovery operation

What we don't know:

Authorities have not yet identified all individuals leading the illegal operations. Uthmeier said officials are continuing investigations to determine who runs the trafficking networks.

Officials also have not released the total number of expected criminal charges, though investigators said they believe more arrests will occur.

Statewide police effort

The backstory:

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement led the five-day investigation alongside Special Counsel for Human Trafficking Rita Peters. The team built the framework using strategies from previous federal law enforcement initiatives, including Operations Dragon Eye and Home for the Holidays.

The multi-agency task force rescued kids across six U.S. states, Puerto Rico and 12 foreign countries, including Brazil, Canada, Colombia, Dominica, Finland, Ghana, Guatemala, Italy, Jamaica, Mexico, Spain and Taiwan. Officers transported the recovered children to specialized hubs offering social services, medical care and child welfare support.

Child exploitation arrests

What's next:

Law enforcement agencies maintain open investigations connected to the operation. Officers arrested three individuals, including suspects wanted for lewd acts with a minor, battery on a victim between 12 and 16 years old, and interference with child custody.

Three men were arrested and 163 children were recovered during Operation Statewide Shield.

According to FOX News, Michael Prescott was arrested on Aug. 21 by the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office. He was charged with three counts of lewd and lascivious acts with a minor, one count of felony battery and one count of aggravated assault.

Prescott already had an active warrant for interference with child custody, according to Uthmeier’s office.

FOX News reported that Robert Ferral Allison was arrested on Aug. 20 by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office. He was charged with lewd and lascivious battery on a victim 12 to 16 years old.

Jayden Allen Harwood, according to Uthmeier's office, was reportedly arrested on charges of interference in a child custody case and resisting officers without violence.

Uthmeier emphasized that prosecutors will pursue maximum sentences, including the death penalty where applicable for child sex abusers.