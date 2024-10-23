Recipe: Papa’s Egg Roll

An expert Chef shares how to season a wok and stir-fry like a pro, and his family recipe for Egg Rolls. Chef Richard Hales joined us from Hales Blackbrick Tampa to make an egg roll recipe passed down through his family. He told us: "This recipe was passed to me from my mother, who was given the recipe from my Filipino grandmother ‘Papa’. This recipe has been in my family for about 100 years, I am told, it has been passed down through the generations."

Click here for a printer-friendly version of the recipe below. If you make it, send us a photo and let us know how it turned out!

And let us know if you have a Chef or recipe you'd like to see on Dinner DeeAs! Email us, DinnerDeeAs@fox.com or message us on Facebook or Instagram.

See more Dinner DeeAs every weekday at 1pm on FOX13.

Papa’s Egg Roll

Ingredients

neutral oil

1 cup ground pork

½ cup shrimp

1 tbsp minced garlic

¼ cup diced onion

½ cup diced celery

½ cup diced green beans

pinch black pepper

¼ cup soy sauce

salt to taste

Chinese egg roll wrappers

egg, for sealing rolls (optional)

Directions

Add oil in big wok and cook pork. Add water if needed, so pork doesn’t burn on bottom. Keep mixing, add shrimp, garlic, onion, celery, green beans, pepper, soy sauce and salt and keep stirring. When cooked through, let sit for 15 minutes. Drain excess liquid by straining through colander and let cool. Using chinese egg roll wrappers, add 3 oz mixture on each one, roll up tightly and use egg wash or water to seal. Fry in hot oil until golden then set aside until required and fry one more time before serving.

To grab more recipes from Dinner DeeAs, click here.