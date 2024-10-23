Recipe: Papa’s Egg Roll
An expert Chef shares how to season a wok and stir-fry like a pro, and his family recipe for Egg Rolls. Chef Richard Hales joined us from Hales Blackbrick Tampa to make an egg roll recipe passed down through his family. He told us: "This recipe was passed to me from my mother, who was given the recipe from my Filipino grandmother ‘Papa’. This recipe has been in my family for about 100 years, I am told, it has been passed down through the generations."
Click here for a printer-friendly version of the recipe below. If you make it, send us a photo and let us know how it turned out!
And let us know if you have a Chef or recipe you'd like to see on Dinner DeeAs! Email us, DinnerDeeAs@fox.com or message us on Facebook or Instagram.
See more Dinner DeeAs every weekday at 1pm on FOX13.
Papa’s Egg Roll
Ingredients
- neutral oil
- 1 cup ground pork
- ½ cup shrimp
- 1 tbsp minced garlic
- ¼ cup diced onion
- ½ cup diced celery
- ½ cup diced green beans
- pinch black pepper
- ¼ cup soy sauce
- salt to taste
- Chinese egg roll wrappers
- egg, for sealing rolls (optional)
Directions
- Add oil in big wok and cook pork. Add water if needed, so pork doesn’t burn on bottom.
- Keep mixing, add shrimp, garlic, onion, celery, green beans, pepper, soy sauce and salt and keep stirring.
- When cooked through, let sit for 15 minutes.
- Drain excess liquid by straining through colander and let cool.
- Using chinese egg roll wrappers, add 3 oz mixture on each one, roll up tightly and use egg wash or water to seal.
- Fry in hot oil until golden then set aside until required and fry one more time before serving.
To grab more recipes from Dinner DeeAs, click here.