Recipe: Wild Mushroom Grilled Cheese

We're liberating the Grilled Cheese from the kid's menu as we make one with Wild Mushrooms and serve it with a perfect pasta salad. Sharing this recipe is Chef Jamie McCormick from Top Nosh Street Food, a food truck turned restaurant in downtown Clearwater.

Click here for a printer-friendly version of the recipes below. If you make either of them, send us a photo and let us know how it turned out!

And let us know if you have a Chef or recipe you'd like to see on Dinner DeeAs! Email us, DinnerDeeAs@fox.com or message us on Facebook or Instagram.

See more Dinner DeeAs every weekday at 1pm on FOX13.

To make the Grilled Cheese, add equal parts Mushroom Mix and Truffle Spread (see recipes below) to bread of choice and grill.

Mushroom Mix

Ingredients

1 cup sliced cremini mushrooms

1 cup sliced white medium mushrooms

1 cup shiitake mushrooms, sliced

2 tbsp minced garlic

2 tbsp blended oil

2 tbsp fresh rosemary, chopped

1 tsp pink salt

1 tsp black pepper

Directions

Slice mushrooms. In pan over medium heat, add blended oil and minced garlic. Sauté mushrooms until halfway cooked. Add chopped fresh rosemary, pink salt, and black pepper. Continue to cook until mushrooms are done. Remove from heat and strain any excess liquid.

Truffle Spread

Ingredients

1/2 cup fresca cheese

zest of 1 lemon

1 tbsp fresh rosemary, chopped

1 tsp truffle oil

½ tsp salt

¼ tsp black pepper

½ cup shredded Gruyère cheese

½ cup shredded Swiss cheese

Directions

Crumble fresca cheese and chop rosemary. In mixing bowl, zest lemon. Add crumbled fresca cheese, chopped rosemary, truffle oil, salt, and black pepper. Fold in shredded Gruyère and Swiss cheeses until well combined.

Pasta Salad

Ingredients

roasted peppers, diced

dill pickles, diced

pnions, diced

paprika

garlic powder

¼ cup fresh tarragon, roughly chopped

¼ cup fresh basil, roughly chopped

¼ cup fresh dill, roughly chopped

4 stalks celery (inner stalk with leaves), finely chopped

¼ cup capers, finely chopped

½ bulb fresh fennel, finely chopped

½ cup mayonnaise

½ cup Greek yogurt

1 tbsp apple cider vinegar

1 tbsp honey

½ tbsp grill seasoning (salt and pepper mix)

cooked bowtie pasta (amount as needed)

Directions

For pickle relish, combine roasted peppers, dill pickles, onions, paprika, and garlic powder in bowl. Mix and set aside. Roughly chop tarragon, basil, and dill, and finely chop the celery, capers, and fennel. In large mixing bowl, combine mayo, Greek yogurt, apple cider vinegar, honey, prepared pickle relish, chopped herbs, and vegetables. Season with grill seasoning. Toss dressing with the cooked bowtie pasta until evenly coated. Adjust seasoning to taste.

To grab more recipes from Dinner DeeAs, click here.