Recipes: Ethiopian Eats

We bring you a ‘guest by request’ as we go global and explore Ethiopian food. Viewer Victoria in Tampa asked us to feature the chef from 'Mitmita Ethiopian Restaurant' - who she says makes 'the best Ethiopian food in Tampa'. Chef Ter Mehari is joining us to share the recipes for some of his customer's favorite dishes. Our Ethiopian adventure will be taking in both Beef 'Tibbs' and Lamb 'Tibbs'- sautéed meat dishes with some special spices. Plus, two unique salads, a 'Ye-Timatim' - which is an Ethiopian tomato salad, and 'Yedinich Selata' - a Potato Salad.

Lamb Tibbs

Ingredients

1 lb lamb, diced

3 tbsp oil

½ tsp fresh garlic, minced

½ tsp fresh ginger, minced

⅓ tsp salt

½ tsp black pepper

1 tbsp turmeric (optional)

½ medium-sized onion, sliced

1 jalapeño, diced (optional, to taste)

1 tsp spiced butter

Directions

Begin by chopping lamb into bite-sized pieces. Preheat pan over medium-high heat and add oil. Once oil is heated, add lamb to pan, stirring for approximately 2 minutes. To lamb, add minced garlic, minced ginger, salt, black pepper, and turmeric, if using. Combine in pan with lamb. Introduce sliced onion and diced jalapeño to pan, if desired for heat. Finally, stir in spiced butter until it's melted and evenly distributed through dish. Once everything is cooked through and well incorporated, your Lamb Tibbs is ready to serve.

Beef Tibbs

Ingredients

1 lb beef, diced

3 tbsp oil

½ tsp fresh garlic, minced

½ tsp fresh ginger, minced

⅓ tsp salt

½ tsp black pepper

1 tbsp Berbere (optional)

½ medium-sized onion, sliced

1 jalapeño, diced (optional, to taste)

1 tsp spiced butter

Directions

Chop beef into bite-sized pieces suitable for quick cooking. Preheat pan on stove, add oil and allow to heat up. Add beef to hot oil in pan, and stir for about 2 minutes to start browning process. Add minced garlic and minced ginger to pan and continue to stir beef. Season beef with salt and black pepper, and if desired, add Berbere for an authentic Ethiopian flavor profile. Add sliced onion and, if using, diced jalapeno for some heat to mixture. Finish dish by adding spiced butter, ensuring it is fully melted and evenly distributed with beef and other ingredients. Once beef is fully cooked and ingredients are well combined, remove pan from heat, and Beef Tibbs is ready to be served.

Ye-Timatim - Ethiopian-Style Tomato Salad

Ingredients

4 medium-sized tomatoes

½ medium-sized onion, diced

2 small jalapeños, chopped

2 tsp olive oil

2 tsp lemon juice

½ tsp fresh garlic, finely diced

½ tsp fresh ginger, finely diced

½ tsp black pepper

⅓ tsp salt

Directions

Begin by cutting tomatoes into preferred size and shape for salad. Dice onion and cut jalapeños. If you prefer less heat, remove seeds and ribs from jalapeños before cutting. Place cut tomatoes, onions, and jalapeños into salad bowl. Drizzle olive oil and lemon juice over salad ingredients. Add finely diced garlic and ginger. Season mixture with black pepper and salt. Toss all ingredients together until well mixed and tomatoes and onions are coated with dressing.

Yedinich Selata - Ethiopian-Style Potato Salad

Ingredients

4 medium-sized potatoes

½ medium-sized onion, diced

2 jalapeños, diced

½ tsp fresh garlic, finely diced

½ tsp fresh ginger, finely diced

2 tsp olive oil

2 tsp lemon juice

½ tsp black pepper

⅓ tsp salt

Directions

Begin by boiling potatoes until tender and easily pierced with a fork. Once cooked, drain potatoes and let cool down slightly for easy handling. Peel slightly cooled potatoes and cut into bite-sized pieces. Place cut potatoes into large mixing bowl. To bowl, add diced onion, jalapeños, garlic, and ginger. Drizzle olive oil and lemon juice over potato mixture. Season with salt and black pepper. Mix all ingredients in bowl until potatoes are well coated with dressing and flavors are combined.

