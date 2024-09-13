Tasty Tailgating Treats

We’re ditching the dinner table to tailgate! We share a selection of our favorite football finger foods - from simple skewers to the ultimate combo of beer and cheese.

We kick off with an idea from Aleka Shunk. She's a recipe creator, photographer and writer whose home entertaining inspo can be found at AlekkasGetTogether.com. She shared her dish of Sweet Chili Chicken Skewers. Click below to watch the full episode, and click here for a printer-friendly version of her recipe.

Up next, ribs- but not the kind you’re thinking of! Chef Clayton Parrett is menu mastermind at Hew Parlor and Chophouse, in Dunedin’s Fenway Hotel. He joined us to share a recipe for Street Corn Ribs with Smoky Peach Butter. Click below to watch the full episode, and click here for a printer-friendly version of his recipe.

Next, since everyone needs a salad, why not make one that people will actually eat? Jerome Buggs, who runs the catering company Just 1 Taste of St Louis shared his recipe for a 7 Layer Salad - with one extra layer... of bacon! Click below to watch the full episode, and click here for a printer-friendly version of his recipe.

If you happen to have any beer to spare ahead of your next get-together, why not try our final recipe today, from Chef Sean Eckman, Executive Chef at the Yuengling Draft Haus & Kitchen. Click below to watch the full episode, and click here for a printer-friendly version of his recipe.

If you make any our Tailgating Treats, we want to know! Take a photo and email us, DinnerDeeAs@fox.com or message us on Facebook or Instagram.

For more ideas for dinner- and dessert- watch weekdays at 1 pm on Fox13 for more Dinner DeeAs.