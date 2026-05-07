The Ultimate One-Pot Indian Feast: Chicken Biryani

Bring flavors of India to your kitchen with this aromatic Chicken Dum Biryani, a viewer-requested classic from Chef Inder Suryawanshi of JW Marriott Clearwater Beach Resort & Spa. This slow-cooked masterpiece features tender marinated chicken layered with fragrant basmati rice and served with a refreshing, creamy raita.

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Click here to download a printable copy of the recipe.

In bowl, marinate chicken with plain yogurt, ¾ cup fried onions, ginger-garlic paste, green chili paste, Kashmiri chili powder, turmeric, coriander powder, garam masala, ½ cup mint, ½ cup coriander, lemon juice, salt, and 4 tbsp ghee.

Place in fridge for 2–4 hours or preferably overnight.

Bring water to boil and add bay leaf, cardamom, cloves, cinnamon, and star anise.

Add soaked basmati rice and salt to boiling water; cook to 70% (about 7–8 minutes), then drain and set aside.

Heat oil in pot and add marinated chicken. Cook for 5–6 minutes, flipping chicken halfway through to ensure even browning.

Top chicken with cooked rice, then layer with ¼ cup fried onions, ¼ cup mint, ¼ cup coriander, saffron milk, and 3 tbsp ghee.

Seal pot tightly with foil and cook on medium heat for 10 minutes.

Lower heat to bare minimum and cook for 20 more minutes to allow biryani to steam.