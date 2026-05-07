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The Ultimate One-Pot Indian Feast: Chicken Biryani

By Chef Inder Suryawanshi
Published  May 7, 2026 12:00pm EDT
Dinner DeeAs
FOX 13 News

Bring flavors of India to your kitchen with this aromatic Chicken Dum Biryani, a viewer-requested classic from Chef Inder Suryawanshi of JW Marriott Clearwater Beach Resort & Spa. This slow-cooked masterpiece features tender marinated chicken layered with fragrant basmati rice and served with a refreshing, creamy raita.

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Click here to download a printable copy of the recipe.

Chicken Dum Biryani

Ingredients

  • 2lb chicken (bone-in)
  • 1 cup plain yogurt
  • ¾ cup fried onions
  • ½ cup ginger-garlic paste
  • 1 tbsp green chili paste
  • 1 tbsp Kashmiri chili powder
  • ½ tsp turmeric
  • 1 tsp coriander powder
  • ½ tsp garam masala
  • ½ cup mint
  • ½ cup coriander
  • 1 tbsp lemon juice
  • 1 ½ tsp salt
  • 4 tbsp ghee
  • 2 cups basmati rice (soaked 30 min)
  • 4-5 bay leaf
  • 7-8 cardamom
  • 1 pinch cloves
  • 1-2 cinnamon
  • 1 star anise
  • salt to taste
  • ¼ cup oil
  • ¼ cup fried onions
  • ¼ cup mint
  • ¼ cup coriander
  • ¼ cup saffron milk
  • 3 tbsp ghee

Directions

  1. In bowl, marinate chicken with plain yogurt, ¾ cup fried onions, ginger-garlic paste, green chili paste, Kashmiri chili powder, turmeric, coriander powder, garam masala, ½ cup mint, ½ cup coriander, lemon juice, salt, and 4 tbsp ghee.
  2. Place in fridge for 2–4 hours or preferably overnight.
  3. Bring water to boil and add bay leaf, cardamom, cloves, cinnamon, and star anise.
  4. Add soaked basmati rice and salt to boiling water; cook to 70% (about 7–8 minutes), then drain and set aside.
  5. Heat oil in pot and add marinated chicken. Cook for 5–6 minutes, flipping chicken halfway through to ensure even browning.
  6. Top chicken with cooked rice, then layer with ¼ cup fried onions, ¼ cup mint, ¼ cup coriander, saffron milk, and 3 tbsp ghee.
  7. Seal pot tightly with foil and cook on medium heat for 10 minutes.
  8. Lower heat to bare minimum and cook for 20 more minutes to allow biryani to steam.
  9. Let rest for 10 minutes, then remove foil and gently fluff rice before serving.

Onion Cucumber Raita

Ingredients

  • 1 ½ cups thick yogurt
  • 1 cup cucumber (finely chopped or grated)
  • ½ cup onion (finely chopped)
  • 1 tsp green chili (finely chopped)
  • 2 tbsp fresh coriander (chopped)
  • ½ tsp roasted cumin powder
  • ¼ tsp black salt
  • salt to taste
  • cold water (as needed)

Directions

  1. Whisk yogurt until smooth and creamy.
  2. Add cucumber, onion, green chili, and fresh coriander; mix gently to combine.
  3. Add roasted cumin powder, black salt, and regular salt.
  4. Adjust consistency with cold water if needed.
  5. Chill in fridge for 10–20 minutes before serving.

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