The Ultimate One-Pot Indian Feast: Chicken Biryani
Bring flavors of India to your kitchen with this aromatic Chicken Dum Biryani, a viewer-requested classic from Chef Inder Suryawanshi of JW Marriott Clearwater Beach Resort & Spa. This slow-cooked masterpiece features tender marinated chicken layered with fragrant basmati rice and served with a refreshing, creamy raita.
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Chicken Dum Biryani
Ingredients
- 2lb chicken (bone-in)
- 1 cup plain yogurt
- ¾ cup fried onions
- ½ cup ginger-garlic paste
- 1 tbsp green chili paste
- 1 tbsp Kashmiri chili powder
- ½ tsp turmeric
- 1 tsp coriander powder
- ½ tsp garam masala
- ½ cup mint
- ½ cup coriander
- 1 tbsp lemon juice
- 1 ½ tsp salt
- 4 tbsp ghee
- 2 cups basmati rice (soaked 30 min)
- 4-5 bay leaf
- 7-8 cardamom
- 1 pinch cloves
- 1-2 cinnamon
- 1 star anise
- salt to taste
- ¼ cup oil
- ¼ cup fried onions
- ¼ cup mint
- ¼ cup coriander
- ¼ cup saffron milk
- 3 tbsp ghee
Directions
- In bowl, marinate chicken with plain yogurt, ¾ cup fried onions, ginger-garlic paste, green chili paste, Kashmiri chili powder, turmeric, coriander powder, garam masala, ½ cup mint, ½ cup coriander, lemon juice, salt, and 4 tbsp ghee.
- Place in fridge for 2–4 hours or preferably overnight.
- Bring water to boil and add bay leaf, cardamom, cloves, cinnamon, and star anise.
- Add soaked basmati rice and salt to boiling water; cook to 70% (about 7–8 minutes), then drain and set aside.
- Heat oil in pot and add marinated chicken. Cook for 5–6 minutes, flipping chicken halfway through to ensure even browning.
- Top chicken with cooked rice, then layer with ¼ cup fried onions, ¼ cup mint, ¼ cup coriander, saffron milk, and 3 tbsp ghee.
- Seal pot tightly with foil and cook on medium heat for 10 minutes.
- Lower heat to bare minimum and cook for 20 more minutes to allow biryani to steam.
- Let rest for 10 minutes, then remove foil and gently fluff rice before serving.
Onion Cucumber Raita
Ingredients
- 1 ½ cups thick yogurt
- 1 cup cucumber (finely chopped or grated)
- ½ cup onion (finely chopped)
- 1 tsp green chili (finely chopped)
- 2 tbsp fresh coriander (chopped)
- ½ tsp roasted cumin powder
- ¼ tsp black salt
- salt to taste
- cold water (as needed)
Directions
- Whisk yogurt until smooth and creamy.
- Add cucumber, onion, green chili, and fresh coriander; mix gently to combine.
- Add roasted cumin powder, black salt, and regular salt.
- Adjust consistency with cold water if needed.
- Chill in fridge for 10–20 minutes before serving.
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