1 in custody as deputies investigate death at Pasco County home

By FOX 13 News staff
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 13 News
HOLIDAY, Fla. - A death investigation is underway after deputies detained one person on Moog Road in Pasco County Friday afternoon. 

The Pasco Sheriff's Office responded to a home in the 3400 block of Moog Road at around 12:10 p.m.

SkyFOX view of death investigation along Moog Road in Pasco County.

They have confirmed one person is detained in connection to the death investigation. 

A view from SkyFOX showed crime scene tape surrounding at least three homes. A large law enforcement presence was also seen on Moog Road in the area. 

Pasco County deputies said the investigation remains active. 

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 