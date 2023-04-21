1 in custody as deputies investigate death at Pasco County home

article

A death investigation is underway after deputies detained one person on Moog Road in Pasco County Friday afternoon.

The Pasco Sheriff's Office responded to a home in the 3400 block of Moog Road at around 12:10 p.m.

SkyFOX view of death investigation along Moog Road in Pasco County.

They have confirmed one person is detained in connection to the death investigation.

A view from SkyFOX showed crime scene tape surrounding at least three homes. A large law enforcement presence was also seen on Moog Road in the area.

Pasco County deputies said the investigation remains active.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.