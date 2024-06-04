1 killed, 1 injured in crash on US-19 in Palm Harbor: FHP

Press play above to watch FOX 13 News

A Tarpon Springs woman was killed in a crash on US-19 on Monday night, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

According to FHP, at 7:31 p.m. on Monday, an 82-year-old Tarpon Springs woman was driving south on US-19 while a 17-year-old from Palm Harbor was driving north.

At the intersection of Colonial Boulevard, the woman, driving a Hyundai, turned left into the path of the second driver and was struck.

The woman was taken to a local hospital where she died from her injuries. The 17-year-old was also hospitalized with minor injuries.