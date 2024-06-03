Beach nourishment at Pass-A-Grille Beach starts Monday

Pass-A-Grille Beach will be undergoing a big re-nourishment project to protect against erosion, starting Monday.

The project will be completed in two parts and is expected to last through October. About 10 blocks of the beach will be shut down during each phase.

Starting Monday, Pass-A-Grille Beach will be closed between First and Ninth Avenues, and work is expected to be completed in August. Once that wraps up, phase two will close the beach between Ninth Avenue and 22nd Avenue until October.

The work will overlap with sea turtle nesting season, but officials say they're closely monitoring the beach for nests and will relocate any that are laid within the project area.

They also tell FOX 13 they're hoping to have a significant amount of work done before the peak of what's expected to be an above-average hurricane season.

"There's never really a good time or a convenient time to put the sand on the beach," said Dr. John Bishop, Pinellas County's coastal management coordinator. "We have to work around multiple projects around the state.

"Pass-A-Grille itself, the businesses here, the community really depends on this beach as a source of tourism, as a source of enjoyment, and a source of nesting ground for the turtles and shorebirds. So, I think it's vital that we put it back."

The plan is to make the beach about 165 feet wide by dredging from the Grand Canal and Pass-A-Grille Inlet.

That dredging is going to impact boaters, as well; they need to be aware of slow-moving dredging equipment within the area, use caution, and slow down to create minimum wake.