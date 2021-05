ZooTampa is examining mechanical equipment and testing water quality and conditions after 12 stingrays died at the facility.

According to the zoo, the stingrays were housed in an area called Stingray Bay, which is home only to the rays. It is currently closed as animal care and veterinary teams investigate.

The zoo says it may take several weeks for all of the test results to come back.

