17 fuzzy flamingo chicks hatch at Texas zoo — with more on the way

More than a dozen adorable flamingo chicks were welcomed into the world at a Texas zoo, and officials say they expect more to hatch soon.

The day before Valentine's Day, the Forth Worth Zoo shared video showing one of the 17 fuzzy chicks.

"These fuzzy valentines have us seeing pink! We’re so excited to announce the hatchings of 17 lesser flamingo chicks (with more on the way)!," according to a Facebook post.

According to the zoo – which says it has "the most successful lesser flamingo breeding program in the world" – the birds are difficult to breed and reproduce less than other flamingo species, "so these flamingo chicks are a big deal."

They will be housed behind the scenes and will receive around-the-clock feedings and care from keepers and their parents.

The little ones will start turning pink by age 3 or 4 when they consume "carotenoid pigments" as part of their diet. These pigments are found in brine shrimp and blue-green algae.

"They might lack color now," the zoo wrote in their Facebook post, "but they still warm our hearts."