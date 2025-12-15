Accused drunk driver arrested in double fatal Sarasota crash: 'Ridiculous mistake’

The Brief Two people were killed in a crash Sunday afternoon on I-75 in Sarasota, and a man is now facing a DUI manslaughter charge, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. FHP says a Toyota Camry sedan and a Nissan Pathfinder SUV were traveling north on I-75 near mile marker 203. At around 3:39 p.m., the sedan hit the Nissan, causing the SUV to veer off the road and crash into a tree. The man and woman in the SUV were pronounced dead at the scene. The sedan driver, Fred Donaldson, 48, from Bradenton with an Ohio driver's license, was arrested at the scene.



The backstory:

FHP says a Toyota Camry sedan and a Nissan Pathfinder SUV were traveling north on I-75 near mile marker 203. At around 3:39 p.m., the sedan hit the Nissan, causing the SUV to veer off the road and crash into a tree.

Courtesy: Florida Highway Patrol

Troopers called Donaldson's action a ridiculous mistake.

What they're saying:

Trooper Ken Watson said Fred Donaldson's blood alcohol level showed he should never have gotten behind the wheel of his car.

Courtesy: Florida Highway Patrol

"‘It does appear he was two times over the legal limit and this was in the middle of the afternoon. More than enough time to call someone, make a plan, to not inconvenience someone at 3:30 in the afternoon is simply unheard of. There are so many steps that could have been taken to avoid this tragedy. That’s why it’s so critically important that now, with two big holidays coming up do everything you can to make sure you don’t put you or your family in jeopardy," Watson explained.

The man and woman in the SUV were pronounced dead at the scene.

The sedan driver, Fred Donaldson, 41, of Ohio, was arrested at the scene for DUI manslaughter, troopers said.

Big picture view:

Trooper Watson said this is a reminder that there are so many services available, like Uber, Lyft and even taxis if you know you have too much to drink.

Courtesy: Sarasota County Sheriff's Office

Donalson was booked into the Sarasota County Jail. He is being held without bond until his pre-trial detention hearing on Friday, December 19.