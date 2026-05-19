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2 airlifted to hospital after car crashes into utility pole on US-19 in Pinellas County, FHP says

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Published  May 19, 2026 7:55am EDT
Pinellas County
FOX 13 News
article

The Brief

    • A collision on US-19 near Cypress Drive in Palm Harbor completely closed both the northbound and southbound lanes on Tuesday morning.
    • The Florida Highway Patrol confirmed that lanes have reopened, and two people were airlifted to the hospital after the crash.
    • Authorities say a woman lost control of her car and collided with a utility pole.

PALM HARBOR, Fla. - Two people were airlifted to the hospital after a car crash in Pinellas County on Tuesday morning, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The backstory:

Troopers arrived at the scene around 7:20 a.m. on Tuesday. Roads were blocked due to the crash, but all lanes reopened at 8:45 a.m.

According to authorities, a 59-year-old New Port Richey woman was headed northbound on US-19. She lost control of the Ford Taurus she was driving and crashed into a utility pole.

The driver and the 44-year-old New Port Richey man, who was a passenger in the Ford, were both seriously injured and airlifted to a nearby hospital, according to troopers.

The Source: Information for this story was collected from the Florida Highway Patrol.

Pinellas County