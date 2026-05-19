2 airlifted to hospital after car crashes into utility pole on US-19 in Pinellas County, FHP says

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The Brief A collision on US-19 near Cypress Drive in Palm Harbor completely closed both the northbound and southbound lanes on Tuesday morning. The Florida Highway Patrol confirmed that lanes have reopened, and two people were airlifted to the hospital after the crash. Authorities say a woman lost control of her car and collided with a utility pole.



Two people were airlifted to the hospital after a car crash in Pinellas County on Tuesday morning, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The backstory:

Troopers arrived at the scene around 7:20 a.m. on Tuesday. Roads were blocked due to the crash, but all lanes reopened at 8:45 a.m.

According to authorities, a 59-year-old New Port Richey woman was headed northbound on US-19. She lost control of the Ford Taurus she was driving and crashed into a utility pole.

The driver and the 44-year-old New Port Richey man, who was a passenger in the Ford, were both seriously injured and airlifted to a nearby hospital, according to troopers.