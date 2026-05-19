2 airlifted to hospital after car crashes into utility pole on US-19 in Pinellas County, FHP says
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PALM HARBOR, Fla. - Two people were airlifted to the hospital after a car crash in Pinellas County on Tuesday morning, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
The backstory:
Troopers arrived at the scene around 7:20 a.m. on Tuesday. Roads were blocked due to the crash, but all lanes reopened at 8:45 a.m.
According to authorities, a 59-year-old New Port Richey woman was headed northbound on US-19. She lost control of the Ford Taurus she was driving and crashed into a utility pole.
The driver and the 44-year-old New Port Richey man, who was a passenger in the Ford, were both seriously injured and airlifted to a nearby hospital, according to troopers.
The Source: Information for this story was collected from the Florida Highway Patrol.