Bradenton police discover body of a teenager outside of a home following 911 call

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The Brief A Bradenton police teen death investigation is underway after a teenager was found dead outside a Florida home Monday night. Officers found the body in the 700 block of 12th Avenue West following an emergency call. Detectives are treating the death as an isolated incident but have not released the teenager's identity.



Bradenton police are investigating after a teenager was discovered dead on Monday night.

Bradenton police investigation

What we know:

According to police, officers responded to a 911 call in the 700 block of 12th Ave. W. around 10:15 p.m. on Monday.

When they arrived, police said they found a teenager deceased outside a home.

What we don't know:

While it is unclear how the teenager died or if foul play was involved, police said they believe the death is an isolated incident.

Police said they will not be disclosing the teen’s age or gender out of respect for the family.

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Jeff Beckley at jeff.beckley@bradentonpd.com or by calling 941-932-9356.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously to CrimeStoppers of Manatee County, Inc. at manateecrimestoppers.com.