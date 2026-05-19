Bradenton police discover body of a teenager outside of a home following 911 call
BRADENTON, Fla. - Bradenton police are investigating after a teenager was discovered dead on Monday night.
Bradenton police investigation
What we know:
According to police, officers responded to a 911 call in the 700 block of 12th Ave. W. around 10:15 p.m. on Monday.
When they arrived, police said they found a teenager deceased outside a home.
What we don't know:
While it is unclear how the teenager died or if foul play was involved, police said they believe the death is an isolated incident.
Police said they will not be disclosing the teen’s age or gender out of respect for the family.
What you can do:
Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Jeff Beckley at jeff.beckley@bradentonpd.com or by calling 941-932-9356.
Tips can also be submitted anonymously to CrimeStoppers of Manatee County, Inc. at manateecrimestoppers.com.
The Source: The information in this story was gathered from the Bradenton Police Department, which explained how officers responded to the scene and detailed how the public can submit tips to detectives.