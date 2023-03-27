2 dead, 2 injured in Pinellas Park head-on crash, police say
PINELLAS PARK, Fla. - A head-on crash claimed the lives of two people and sent two others to the hospital Sunday night.
According to the Pinellas Park Police Department, a white Nissan Rogue driven by 25-year-old Roberto Rodriguez was traveling northbound on US Highway 19 shortly before 7:40 p.m. when it crossed over the median into the southbound lanes and collided head-on with a red Toyota RAV4.
Police say Rodriguez died at the scene.
Kim Nguyen, 66, a passenger in the RAV4, was taken to an area hospital where she died. The driver of the RAV4 was taken to an area hospital with serious injuries.
The driver of a gray Chrysler 200 was traveling behind the Toyota RAV4 was also taken to an area hospital with minor injuries.