2 dead, 2 injured in Pinellas Park head-on crash, police say

article

A head-on crash claimed the lives of two people and sent two others to the hospital Sunday night.

According to the Pinellas Park Police Department, a white Nissan Rogue driven by 25-year-old Roberto Rodriguez was traveling northbound on US Highway 19 shortly before 7:40 p.m. when it crossed over the median into the southbound lanes and collided head-on with a red Toyota RAV4.

Police say Rodriguez died at the scene.

Kim Nguyen, 66, a passenger in the RAV4, was taken to an area hospital where she died. The driver of the RAV4 was taken to an area hospital with serious injuries.

The driver of a gray Chrysler 200 was traveling behind the Toyota RAV4 was also taken to an area hospital with minor injuries.

