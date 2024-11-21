2 deputies killed, 1 critically injured in Palm Beach County crash
LOXAHATCHEE, Fla. - Two Palm Beach County deputies are dead, and a third is in critical condition following a crash Thursday morning.
It happened in Loxahatchee.
Investigators say the deputies were riding on their department issued motorcycles when they were hit by an SUV.
Two deputies died at the scene. A third deputy is in critical condition.
The names of the deputies and the person behind the wheel of the SUV have not been released.
The cause of the crash is under investigation.
