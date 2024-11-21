2 deputies killed, 1 critically injured in Palm Beach County crash

article

Two Palm Beach County deputies are dead, and a third is in critical condition following a crash Thursday morning.

It happened in Loxahatchee.

Investigators say the deputies were riding on their department issued motorcycles when they were hit by an SUV.

OTHER NEWS: Cold front arrives in Florida. Here's how low temperatures will drop

Two deputies died at the scene. A third deputy is in critical condition.

The names of the deputies and the person behind the wheel of the SUV have not been released.

Image 1 of 7 ▼

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 13 TAMPA: