Clearwater fire damages 2 homes, 4 vehicles and a carport

The American Red Cross is helping Clearwater residents who need a place to stay after their homes caught fire early Tuesday morning.

According to Clearwater Fire and Rescue, crews were called to homes on Magnolia Drive near Ewing Avenue around 1 a.m.

Crews outside two homes that caught fire Tuesday morning.

Firefighters say two homes, a carport and four vehicles were damaged in the fire, but no injuries were reported.

Kelly Guthrie was home when the blaze broke out and says if she hadn’t seen the glow of the carport on fire when she got up to use the bathroom, her granddaughter wouldn’t have made it out because the fire destroyed the back of the house.