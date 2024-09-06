2 injured after bus carrying 14 students crashes into car that ran stop sign in Sumter County: FHP

Press play above to watch FOX 13 News

Two people were injured Friday morning after a school bus crashed into a vehicle in Sumter County.

The Florida Highway Patrol says a 68-year-old Bushnell woman was traveling eastbound on CR 222 when she ran a stop sign at the intersection of CR 223. The woman entered the path of a school bus traveling southbound on CR 223.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Courtesy: Florida Highway Patrol

The driver of the smaller vehicle was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. The driver of the school bus, a 50-year-old woman from Wildwood, suffered minor injuries, according to FHP.

There were 14 middle and high school students on the bus at the time of the crash. FHP reported none were injured, and they were released to their parents.

