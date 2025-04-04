Man shot & killed in Pasco County neighborhood

The Brief A man was shot to death early Thursday evening in a neighborhood near Zephyrhills, according to the Pasco County Sheriff's Office. Investigators say the suspect and the victim knew each other, and the two were arguing prior to the shooting off Rogallo Lane. PCSO says the investigation is ongoing.



A man died after being shot in a Pasco County neighborhood on Thursday evening, according to the sheriff's office.

What we know:

PCSO says deputies say the shooting happened shortly after 5:30 p.m. along Rogallo Lane west of Zephyrhills.

Investigators say the suspect and the victim got into an argument prior to the shooting, adding that they knew each other.

Video: Florida boat captain's 'boat rage' goes viral

The suspect left the scene before deputies arrived, according to PCSO.

What we don't know:

The sheriff's office has not released the names of the victim or the suspect.

PCSO also did not specify whether the suspect was later arrested.

Follow FOX 13 on YouTube

The Source: This story was written with information from the Pasco County Sheriff's Office.

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 13 TAMPA: