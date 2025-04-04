Man shot & killed in Pasco County neighborhood
ZEPHYRHILLS, Fla. - A man died after being shot in a Pasco County neighborhood on Thursday evening, according to the sheriff's office.
What we know:
PCSO says deputies say the shooting happened shortly after 5:30 p.m. along Rogallo Lane west of Zephyrhills.
Investigators say the suspect and the victim got into an argument prior to the shooting, adding that they knew each other.
The suspect left the scene before deputies arrived, according to PCSO.
What we don't know:
The sheriff's office has not released the names of the victim or the suspect.
PCSO also did not specify whether the suspect was later arrested.
The Source: This story was written with information from the Pasco County Sheriff's Office.
