2 killed in plane crash in Zephyrhills
ZEPHYRHILLS, Fla. - Two people died after an aircraft crashed on Wednesday morning, according to Pasco County fire officials.
Rescuers found the victims after responding to an aircraft emergency off SR 54 between Forbes Rd. and Chancey Rd. in Zephyrhills.
Courtesy: Pasco County Sheriff's Office
So far, no other details about the crash or the victims have been released.
The NTSB is investigating.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
