2 killed in plane crash in Zephyrhills

Press play above to watch FOX 13 News

Two people died after an aircraft crashed on Wednesday morning, according to Pasco County fire officials.

Rescuers found the victims after responding to an aircraft emergency off SR 54 between Forbes Rd. and Chancey Rd. in Zephyrhills.

Courtesy: Pasco County Sheriff's Office

So far, no other details about the crash or the victims have been released.

The NTSB is investigating.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 13 TAMPA BAY: