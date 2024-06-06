2 killed in shooting at Sarasota home, deputies say

Press play above to watch FOX 13 News

Two people were shot and killed in a Sarasota home on Wednesday night, according to authorities.

According to the Sarasota County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to a disturbance at a home in the 1600 block of Stickney Point Road in Sarasota.

When they arrived, deputies found two people with gunshot wounds inside the home. The Sarasota County Fire Department arrived after and pronounced both of them dead.

Detectives with the Criminal Investigations Section are on the scene investigation.

According to SCSO, this appears to be an isolated incident, and there is no threat to the public.