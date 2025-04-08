Accused DUI driver kills unborn baby, seriously injures mother in head-on crash: Police

The Brief An unborn baby was killed in a head-on vehicle crash early Sunday morning in Palmetto. Police say Laurentino Serrano-Juarez, 31, of Bradenton, was driving under the influence when he slammed head-on into a sedan on the DeSoto Bridge. Serrano-Juarez was arrested and charged with D.U.I manslaughter, D.U.I. with serious bodily injury to another, D.U.I. property damage, and driving with no valid driver’s license.



An unborn baby was killed early Sunday morning by a suspected DUI driver who police say did not have a driver’s license.

The backstory:

Palmetto police officers said Laurentino Serrano-Juarez, 31, of Bradenton, was driving a GMC SUV southbound in the northbound lanes of the DeSoto Bridge shortly after 4:30 a.m. when he slammed head-on into a sedan driven by a 28-year-old pregnant St. Petersburg woman.

Both drivers were taken to an area hospital.

READ: 'Peeping Tom' arrested for peering into South Tampa home: Police

Serrano-Juarez was treated and later released into police custody.

Laurentino Serrano-Juarez mugshot courtesy of the Manatee County Sheriff's Office.

Dig deeper:

The St. Petersburg woman sustained critical injuries in the crash and remains hospitalized. Her unborn baby did not survive.

Serrano-Juarez was arrested and charged with D.U.I manslaughter, D.U.I. with serious bodily injury to another, D.U.I. property damage, and driving with no valid driver’s license.

The Source: This story was written with information provided by the Palmetto Police Department.

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 13 TAMPA: