Accused DUI driver kills unborn baby, seriously injures mother in head-on crash: Police
PALMETTO, Fla. - An unborn baby was killed early Sunday morning by a suspected DUI driver who police say did not have a driver’s license.
The backstory:
Palmetto police officers said Laurentino Serrano-Juarez, 31, of Bradenton, was driving a GMC SUV southbound in the northbound lanes of the DeSoto Bridge shortly after 4:30 a.m. when he slammed head-on into a sedan driven by a 28-year-old pregnant St. Petersburg woman.
Both drivers were taken to an area hospital.
Serrano-Juarez was treated and later released into police custody.
Laurentino Serrano-Juarez mugshot courtesy of the Manatee County Sheriff's Office.
Dig deeper:
The St. Petersburg woman sustained critical injuries in the crash and remains hospitalized. Her unborn baby did not survive.
Serrano-Juarez was arrested and charged with D.U.I manslaughter, D.U.I. with serious bodily injury to another, D.U.I. property damage, and driving with no valid driver’s license.
The Source: This story was written with information provided by the Palmetto Police Department.
